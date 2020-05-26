BATON ROUGE — On Friday, May 15, LSU honored more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 4,347 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle singing the national anthem; messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie; and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni; LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”; and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa singing the LSU Alma Mater.

Just before noon, Galligan also was live on the LSU Instagram page to once again congratulate the graduates and to bring a little bit of campus to them by joining in listening to the Memorial Tower chime at noon and play the LSU Alma Mater.

LSU’s May 2020 graduating class represents 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 88 foreign countries. Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduates are 59, and the youngest is 19.

The 4,347 total graduates are made up of 3,353 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 708 who received master’s degrees; 57 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 107 who received a Ph.D.; 12 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 88 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 22 who received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, 27 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.

“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”

More than 500 students graduated with honors including 198 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

LSU honored 44 graduating students with the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and have built digital portfolios displayed as public websites that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.

All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.

Baker, Zachary areas

College of Agriculture

Michaela Scarlet Lachney, Zachary

Joshua A. Stevens, Pride

Anthony Michael Vicellio, Zachary

Emily Elise Vince, Zachary

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Aubrey Lee Barber, Zachary

Karley Anne Cop, Zachary

Toni N. Guerin, Greenwell Springs

Rachel Lynn Packer, Zachary

D'Errah Nate Scott, Zachary

Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs

Whitney Marie Williston, Baker

College of Engineering

Bryce Robert Babin, Zachary

Kalin Yukon Hale, Zachary

Vanessa Mae Hoffmann, Zachary

Tara Angelle Leger, Zachary

Taylor Anthony Olinde, Zachary

Chelsi Rene Parker, Zachary

Amber Nicole Randall, Zachary

James Scott Thompson, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Addison Alexa Murphey, Zachary

Elizabeth Christina Neighbor, Baker

Larissa Marie Powers, Pride

Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary

Katherine Cayce Tarver, Greenwell Springs

William Ben Terral, Zachary

Shelby Jane Waddell, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Crystal Lajuan Beauchamp, Zachary

Taylor Simone Bonds, Zachary

Nash Patrick Joyner, Zachary

Steven Anthony Lavinghouse, Zachary

Manship School of Mass Communication

Jacelyn Leigh Rasti, Zachary

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Mary Grace Ellerbee, Zachary

Alana Brigette Scott, Zachary

College of Science

Charles Carter Albert, Zachary

Ayah Saleh Ibrahim, Baker

Harmon Dean Pulliam, Zachary

Alexandre Pierre Van Biersel, Zachary

Graduate School

Master's

Krista Erin Bennett, Zachary

Valerie Marie Eller, Greenwell Springs

Ariel Marie Johnson, Zachary

Erin Mann McCleary, Zachary

Sophia Pearl Nowicki, Zachary

Trenton Wayne Reynolds, Zachary

