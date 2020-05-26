BATON ROUGE — On Friday, May 15, LSU honored more than 4,000 spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, and during the ceremony, 4,347 degrees were conferred. The virtual graduation watch party took place on the LSU Facebook page, and following the ceremony, all the graduates names were displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
LSU’s virtual graduation featured a “Year in Review” video; Grammy winner and Louisiana-native Lauren Daigle singing the national anthem; messages from Interim President Tom Galligan, Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie; and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner, who also conferred degrees; messages from the deans of the senior colleges and LSU alumni; LSU Spirit Squad dancing to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”; and world-renowned opera star and LSU alumna Lisette Oropesa singing the LSU Alma Mater.
Just before noon, Galligan also was live on the LSU Instagram page to once again congratulate the graduates and to bring a little bit of campus to them by joining in listening to the Memorial Tower chime at noon and play the LSU Alma Mater.
LSU’s May 2020 graduating class represents 60 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 88 foreign countries. Women made up 57.33% of the class, and men made up 42.67%. The oldest graduates are 59, and the youngest is 19.
The 4,347 total graduates are made up of 3,353 students who received bachelor’s degrees; 708 who received master’s degrees; 57 who received education specialist or graduate certificates; 107 who received a Ph.D.; 12 who received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree; and 88 who received Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; and 22 who received a post-bachelorette certificate. Also, 27 LSU employees were among those who received degrees this spring.
“Class of 2020 will forever designate you as a graduate who is fierce and resilient, and who persists despite floods or pandemics,” Haynie said. “While I won’t be able to deliver your diploma to you in-person, or to shake your hand, or to cheer with your family, just know that my excitement over your achievement could not be greater, even if it’s virtual.”
More than 500 students graduated with honors including 198 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
LSU honored 44 graduating students with the LSU Distinguished Communicator Award. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and have built digital portfolios displayed as public websites that include their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.
All spring graduates will have the opportunity to walk during a future LSU commencement.
Baker, Zachary areas
College of Agriculture
Michaela Scarlet Lachney, Zachary
Joshua A. Stevens, Pride
Anthony Michael Vicellio, Zachary
Emily Elise Vince, Zachary
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Aubrey Lee Barber, Zachary
Karley Anne Cop, Zachary
Toni N. Guerin, Greenwell Springs
Rachel Lynn Packer, Zachary
D'Errah Nate Scott, Zachary
Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs
Whitney Marie Williston, Baker
College of Engineering
Bryce Robert Babin, Zachary
Kalin Yukon Hale, Zachary
Vanessa Mae Hoffmann, Zachary
Tara Angelle Leger, Zachary
Taylor Anthony Olinde, Zachary
Chelsi Rene Parker, Zachary
Amber Nicole Randall, Zachary
James Scott Thompson, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Addison Alexa Murphey, Zachary
Elizabeth Christina Neighbor, Baker
Larissa Marie Powers, Pride
Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary
Katherine Cayce Tarver, Greenwell Springs
William Ben Terral, Zachary
Shelby Jane Waddell, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Crystal Lajuan Beauchamp, Zachary
Taylor Simone Bonds, Zachary
Nash Patrick Joyner, Zachary
Nash Patrick Joyner, Zachary
Steven Anthony Lavinghouse, Zachary
Manship School of Mass Communication
Jacelyn Leigh Rasti, Zachary
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Mary Grace Ellerbee, Zachary
Alana Brigette Scott, Zachary
College of Science
Charles Carter Albert, Zachary
Ayah Saleh Ibrahim, Baker
Harmon Dean Pulliam, Zachary
Alexandre Pierre Van Biersel, Zachary
Graduate School
Master's
Krista Erin Bennett, Zachary
Valerie Marie Eller, Greenwell Springs
Ariel Marie Johnson, Zachary
Erin Mann McCleary, Zachary
Sophia Pearl Nowicki, Zachary
Trenton Wayne Reynolds, Zachary