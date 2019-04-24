Event lets kids learn conservation
Zachary Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Day is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at the Zachary Depot. The event is a chance for children to learn about conservation, restoration and management of wetlands.
Bluebonnet Swamp will bring its traveling show of critters, which includes bugs, spiders and snakes.
Register at www.ducks.org. It costs $15 per child, ages 5 to 12, which includes a one-year Greenwing membership to Ducks Unlimited, a morning of fun and lunch. For information, contact Barry Hanks (225) 572-1886.
At the 2018 event, children learned duck-calling tips, painted a take-home decoy, built a wooden duck box and participated in a scavenger hunt.
Heritage Ranch golf
The 2019 Matt Flynn Invitational on Tuesday at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek, 14233 Sunrise Way, St. Francisville, will benefit Heritage Ranch. To sponsor or register a team, visit hrbr.org or call (225) 658-1800.
5K walk and run set
A Power 5K Walk and Run: A race to end child sexual abuse is planned for 8 a.m. Saturday at Baker City Park. Registration is $15. Participants are asked to wear a blue shirt on race day. Register online at powerwalkrun.eventbrite.com.
Ducks Unlimited banquet
The Zachary Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 3 at The Pointe at Americana. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/58109/zachary-dinner or by contacting Barry Hanks at (225) 572-1886. Tickets will be available at the door.
Family Day
Family Day in the Park is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 at the Baker Municipal Center.
Summer activities
Plains Presbyterian Church will host Summer Seaquest from 9 a.m. until noon June 10-14 at 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary. Children who will turn 4 by Sept. 30 through the sixth grade are invited to attend. Visit the church website at www.churchattheplains.org to register online.