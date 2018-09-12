The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 30-Sept. 7:

Anderson, Wesley: 36, 4124 Bennett St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property, two counts of resisting an officer.

Barrow, Bryan: 27, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, three counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Brown, Alvin: 63, 911 Elizabeth St., Zachary, theft.

Brunson, Larry: 43, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.

Burke, Shelby: 23, 6145 Rollins Ave., Zachary, theft.

Conery, Ashton: 24, N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Duncan, Timothy: 40, 19195 Plank Road, Zachary, domestic abuse/strangulation.

Johnson, Fredrick: 40, 2711 Shada Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.

Johnson, Jacob: 36, 2409 N. Day Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant.

Jones, Joseph: 49, 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.

Perry, Teena: 37, 2711 Shava Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.

Rylee, James: 57, 11710 Peairs Road, Zachary, reckless operation.

Scott, Tiesha: 27, 2506 Chippewa St., Baton Rouge, theft.

Skeens, Alexis: 24, 4201 Florida St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stockton, Brandon: 23, 10231 Grove Blvd., Baton Rouge, soliciting door to door prohibited.

Villarreal, Rachel: 42, 4260 Nelson St., Zachary, aggravated assault.

Williams, Lonnie: 50, 12717 Teakwood Drive, Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Wilson, Kimberly: 48, 14714 Crystal Drive, Pride, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.

Wisner, Elizabeth: 25, 4005 Hemlock St., Zachary, distribution of Schedule II drugs, violation controlled dangerous substance law near a school.

View comments