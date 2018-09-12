The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Aug. 30-Sept. 7:
Anderson, Wesley: 36, 4124 Bennett St., Zachary, disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property, two counts of resisting an officer.
Barrow, Bryan: 27, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, three counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Brown, Alvin: 63, 911 Elizabeth St., Zachary, theft.
Brunson, Larry: 43, 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Burke, Shelby: 23, 6145 Rollins Ave., Zachary, theft.
Conery, Ashton: 24, N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Duncan, Timothy: 40, 19195 Plank Road, Zachary, domestic abuse/strangulation.
Johnson, Fredrick: 40, 2711 Shada Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Johnson, Jacob: 36, 2409 N. Day Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant.
Jones, Joseph: 49, 5506 E. Central Ave., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Perry, Teena: 37, 2711 Shava Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Rylee, James: 57, 11710 Peairs Road, Zachary, reckless operation.
Scott, Tiesha: 27, 2506 Chippewa St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Skeens, Alexis: 24, 4201 Florida St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stockton, Brandon: 23, 10231 Grove Blvd., Baton Rouge, soliciting door to door prohibited.
Villarreal, Rachel: 42, 4260 Nelson St., Zachary, aggravated assault.
Williams, Lonnie: 50, 12717 Teakwood Drive, Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Wilson, Kimberly: 48, 14714 Crystal Drive, Pride, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Wisner, Elizabeth: 25, 4005 Hemlock St., Zachary, distribution of Schedule II drugs, violation controlled dangerous substance law near a school.