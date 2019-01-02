Check out library events in the new year
It's a new year and a common resolution is to work on a budget or cut expenses.
One way to cut expenses is to use your local library. Visit www.ebrpl.com to see the full calendar for the parish. The calendar can be filtered to show activities at specific branches.
Here's some highlights of activities available in the northern end of East Baton Rouge.
- If you made a resolution to start writing, consider Adult Creative Writing at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Zachary branch.
- Perhaps you want to improve your word processing skills. Adults can visit the Zachary branch at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, for Introduction to Microsoft Word.
- BREC’s Zoomobile is visiting the Pride-Chaneyville branch at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, with Native Neighbors. The zoo brings live animals to visit with ages 3 to 11. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-1540.
- Teens are invited to the Pride-Chaneyville branch at 3 p.m. Saturday to make a T-Shirt necklace. The library said five rings of T-shirt strips and a faux flower make the perfect accessory for turtleneck shirts and sweaters. Contact Laurie Calvitti at (225) 658-1551 or lcalvitti@ebrpl.com to register or get information.
- Adults can join Crafting for a Cause at 1 p.m. Jan 10 at the Pride-Chaneyville branch. All skill levels are welcome, as are donations of yarn, supplies or finished items. Call Linden at (225) 658-1540.
One weekend left for lights
The light show in the Zachary Historic District is on every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Virginia Street through Sunday. Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through.
A look ahead
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is holding Bowling for Business on Jan. 11. For information, contact Mary Landry at (225) 921-0152 or mary.landry@cityofzachary.org, or Taylor Watts at taylor@zacharychamber.com.
