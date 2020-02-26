A work session was held by Baker to discuss plans for utility system expansion and enhancements both on the east and west side of the city, a news release said.
Engineer Kevin Gravois, of Professional Engineering Consultants, explained water upgrades and maintenance on the east side of La. 19 will be funded through a grant for which the city has already applied. The scope of work was detailed in a water study that the firm provided to the council in spring.
The west side project includes construction of a 300,000 gallon elevated water tank with some infrastructure back to the east side allowing for redundancy to provide the city with added capacity and resources to continue services in the event of natural disasters. Funding was summarized by Dede Riggins, of Government Consultants, to include a loan through the Louisiana Community Development Authority. The loan would be repaid with utility revenues over a 20- or 25-year period, and the timing of this project will allow the city to capitalize on historically low interest rates, the release said.
Fire Chief Chris Hunt also spoke during the work session about plans to construct a fire station along Groom Road on the west side of La. 19. Fire protection and emergency response is key to city’s fire rating but more importantly, to the safety and well-being of the city’s residents and businesses.
The mayor reiterated the need for these projects to not only improve the quality of services provided to customers, but to take a proactive stance for expansion and growth. The opportunities are on their way and, Waites said, the decisions we make now are “not for the next election but for the next generation.”