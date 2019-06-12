The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on May 23-30:
Anderson, Heidi: 26, 14930 Libra Ave., Pride, theft.
Banks, Oscar: 36, 3155 Washington Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Bennett, Tyler: 26, Rush Ave., Slaughter, resisting an officer, obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Daniels, Dustin: 33, 35 Guy Road, Greensburg, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Donoval, Torin: 27, 2260 Brushcreek Road, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Gary, Gwenna: 56, 35710 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, theft, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Ginn, Donald: 79, 15631 Joor Road, Zachary, theft.
Hawkins, Joi: 25, 2035 69th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Johnson, Dasia: 20, 4053 Bennett St., Zachary, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Johnson, Frank: 35, address unavailable, theft of a motor vehicle.
Kile, Tony: 50, 5737 Cypress, Zachary, simple assault.
Lea, Andrew: 33, 2244 La. 958, Slaughter, open container in a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Mason, Chad: 19, 1930 Faith Ave., Baker, improper use of license plate lights, possession of marijuana.
Newsome, Lisa: 52, 1531 Robertson St., Baker, simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
Peters, Kathleen: 60, 2883 La. 63, Clinton, theft.
Smith, Daniel: 56, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary, three counts of theft.