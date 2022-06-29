The RM Golf Academy held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony May 18. It is a newly opened golf school at 1505 Copper Mill Blvd., Zachary.
The RM Golf Academy website is https://rm-golf-academy.square.site/. Email rmurphy@pga.com.
The RM Golf Academy held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony May 18. It is a newly opened golf school at 1505 Copper Mill Blvd., Zachary.
The RM Golf Academy website is https://rm-golf-academy.square.site/. Email rmurphy@pga.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission