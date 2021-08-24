A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is available for moderately to severely immunocompromised people at Lane Family Practice, a news release said.
People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness, the release said. Studies indicate some immunocompromised people don’t always build the same level of immunity after vaccination the way nonimmunocompromised people do.
CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
People who qualify for a third dose booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine can call Lane Family Practice, (225) 654-3607, to schedule an appointment.