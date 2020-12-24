LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.
“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”
In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.
“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”
Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.
East Baton Rouge Parish
College of Agriculture
Skylar Mackenzie Bueche, Greenwell Springs
Phillip Daniel Howell, Zachary
Caylena Trenell Jefferson, Zachary
Madelyn Kay Shilling, Central
E.J. Ourso College of Business
Steven M. Courtney, Central
Jack Thomas Dixon, Zachary
Abigail Eileen Wootan, Central
College of Engineering
Joshua Cole Bogan, Central
John Luke Charlet, Zachary
Tyler Emile Foote, Baker
Marvin Dalmetrius Hamilton III, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Taneisha Donyae Banks, Zachary
Brynn Penney Boone, Zachary
Victoria Elizabeth LaCour, Zachary
Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Molly Rebecca Henderson, Pride
Darah Elizabeth Husser, Central
Abigail Elizabeth Kent, Zachary
Kaylee Elise Kwan, Central
Rebecca DaLynn Morris, Zachary
Treasure Leigh Parker, Central
Morgan Taylor Thomas, Central
Manship School of Mass Communication
Aubrey Lauren Dean, Greenwell Springs
Jackson Daniel Seidel, Central
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Taylor Elizabeth Vastbinder, Greenwell Springs
College of Science
Abrianna Nicole Cooper, Zachary
Jasmine Lanae' Kinchen, Zachary
Graduate School
Master's
Brandie Granata Gilchrist, Central