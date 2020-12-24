LSU held its commencement ceremony Dec. 18. For the second time in LSU history, graduation took place in Tiger Stadium, where 1,966 degrees were conferred on fall 2020 graduates.

“Right now, in this very moment, we are taking part in only the second commencement ceremony to ever occur in Tiger Stadium. Only the second — out of 303,” said interim LSU President Tom Galligan, who delivered the keynote address. “Which means that fewer than 1% of all graduating classes have had the great privilege of having their commencement held inside this most hallowed space.”

In addition to the in-person ceremony at Tiger Stadium, LSU had a virtual ceremony later in the day for those who couldn’t attend the morning event with all the graduates names displayed on the scoreboards in Tiger Stadium.

“We’re really here. We made it,” Galligan said. “Wait, let me correct myself: Louisiana State University graduates of 2020 — you have made it.”

Galligan told the graduates how proud he was of them for persevering through this difficult year as they finished their degrees, but reminded them that terrible times are terrific teachers.

 

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of Agriculture

Skylar Mackenzie Bueche, Greenwell Springs

Phillip Daniel Howell, Zachary

Caylena Trenell Jefferson, Zachary

Madelyn Kay Shilling, Central

E.J. Ourso College of Business

Steven M. Courtney, Central

Jack Thomas Dixon, Zachary

Abigail Eileen Wootan, Central

College of Engineering

Joshua Cole Bogan, Central

John Luke Charlet, Zachary

Tyler Emile Foote, Baker

Marvin Dalmetrius Hamilton III, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Taneisha Donyae Banks, Zachary

Brynn Penney Boone, Zachary

Victoria Elizabeth LaCour, Zachary

Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Molly Rebecca Henderson, Pride

Darah Elizabeth Husser, Central

Abigail Elizabeth Kent, Zachary

Kaylee Elise Kwan, Central

Rebecca DaLynn Morris, Zachary

Treasure Leigh Parker, Central

Morgan Taylor Thomas, Central

Manship School of Mass Communication

Aubrey Lauren Dean, Greenwell Springs

Jackson Daniel Seidel, Central

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Taylor Elizabeth Vastbinder, Greenwell Springs

College of Science

Abrianna Nicole Cooper, Zachary

Jasmine Lanae' Kinchen, Zachary

Graduate School

Master's

Brandie Granata Gilchrist, Central

