Baker High Class of'92 reunion Saturday
The 1992 Baker High graduating class is holding a reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge.
For details, email Holli Hampton at holli_hampton@yahoo.com or bakerhighco1992@gmail.com
Learn STEM in Baker
The BRSTEM topic this month is The Math of Football from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at the City of Baker Workforce Development Center, 3262 Baker Blvd. Register online at www.batonrougestem.org.
Walk to fight against pancreatic cancer
The inaugural Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation Inaugural 5K Run/1 Mile Walk is at 8 a.m. Nov. 19.
Free food, entertainment and resources will be on hand. Visit www.elvinhowardsrpcaf.org.
Trunk or Treat
Advantage Charter Academy's Trunk or Treat is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 29.
The school, at 14740 Plank Road, Baker, will add a tailgate party and pop-up shop, free for all vendors. The Southern versus Jackson State football game will be shown on a big screen in the cafeteria, and food will be available for purchase. The free Trunk-or-Treat will start at the end of the football game.
To donate candy or other items, call (225) 317-0666.
Fight blight
A Spotlight on Blight community meeting will be hosted by Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks. Session I is at 5:30 Oct. 27 at Restoration Christian Center, 2018 Main St., Baker. Session II is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Shady Grove First Missionary Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker.
Baker candidates forum set
A candidates forum for those whose names will appear on the ballot in Baker will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Baker Municipal Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road.
The gathering is sponsored by many groups in Baker.
Candidates will be allowed three minutes to explain why a resident of Baker should vote for them. The audience will be able to meet with the candidates after the programs.