Teacher Kaci Ernest’s Food and Nutrition students at Zachary High School are often busy cooking delicious dishes.
In late February, they combined cooking and artistry skills while learning about yeast bread and researching focaccia, a classic Italian flatbread rich in olive oil and flavored with fragrant herbs.
Students made focaccia, using vegetables to make their bread into works of art.
Over a few days, the students sketched designs and decided which vegetables they would use. They cut vegetables and made the dough.
The next day they panned their dough, laid out the vegetables in the chosen design and placed them on the dough to be baked.
Once their bread was baked, the result was edible art. The finale was using their focaccia to make paninis with ham or turkey and cheese.