The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Oct. 4-9:
Basnaw, Lisa: 26, 20483 Plank Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brooks, Trevios: 20, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, two counts of resisting an officer, improper lane usage, fugitive warrants.
Conner, Jerrell: 26, 4607 Chapeau Ave., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Curry, Kelsea: 22, 827 Brantford Drive, Port Allen, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dixon, Jonathan: 37, 6120 Rollins Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hawkins, Helen: 59, 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Krejci, Jason: 43, 18089 Prairieville Drive, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Leggett, Michael: 31, 8105 Belmont St., Denham Springs, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Pool, Robert: 33, 13312 Tunica Trace St., St. Francisville, two counts of distribution of Schedule I, distribution of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, fail to signal, speeding.
Scott, Ashley: 34, 2355 Maryland St., Baton Rouge, theft.
Simmons, Jathnel: 26, 10479 Roosevelt St., Clinton, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Snowden, Jana: 32, 1727 N. 15th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Thomas, Selena: 21, 3467 Shaffett Lane, Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Williams, Michael: 18, 1737 Job Ave., Zachary, possession of Schedule I, violation of controlled substance near school.