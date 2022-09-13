To commemorate Voter Registration Week, Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding East Baton Rouge Parish residents to make sure they are registered to vote and to either register or update registration as needed before the fall elections.
The Registrar of Voters Office will conduct a voter registration drive during Voter Registration Week, Sept. 19-23. Those who need to register to vote or need to update their registration may do so online at geauxvote.com or in person at the registrar's office, or at the voter drive conducted at branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
The registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dates in the northern part of the parish include:
- Sept. 20: Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road
- Sept. 20: Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
- Sept. 22: Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road
- Sept. 22: Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road
- Sept. 23: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road
Other branches will host the event:
- Sept. 19: Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.; River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.; and Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway.
- Sept. 20: Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway
- Sept. 21: Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St.; Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St.; and Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
- Sept. 22: Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road.
- Sept. 23: Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road.