The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from March 7-14:
Allen, Amesha: 25, 4633 Ave. C, Zachary, theft.
Anderson, Tamera: 39, 2112 Thomas Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brasseaux, Garrett: 19, 2755 April St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Bychurch, Ashleigh: 27, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, simple battery, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Causey, Brent: 44, 23535 Sunnyside Lane, Zachary, entering after forbidden.
Chaney, Ashley: 31 3690 Vernon Road, Zachary, unauthorized use of a movable.
Falcon, Christopher: 39, 840 Franklin St., Gretna, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Ford, Corey: 36, 8050 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, domestic abuse battery with strangulation.
Foreman, Terrilyn: 47, 6047 Landis Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Jackson, Elaine: 32, 1204 Giovanni St., Lake Charles, failure to maintain control, obstruction of justice, theft.
Kelley, Shonterria: 26, 5920 Main St., Zachary, theft.
Kelly, Cedrick: 37, 3819 Uncas St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Lemon, Gregory: 23, 18035 Judith Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, fugitive warrant through West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Loop, Jalyn: 19, 7164 Lorraine Loop, Fort Hood, Texas, theft.
Roberson, William: 62, 6538 Ford St., Baton Rouge, remaining after forbidden.
Ruffin, Jonell: 39, 1064 Ave. A, Port Allen, domestic abuse battery.
Sanders, Trey: 26, 4521 42nd St., Zachary, simple burglary.
Tibbetts, Teresa: 49, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, theft.
Waldon, Rahvin: 24, 4020 Main St., Zachary, domestic abuse battery, simple battery, filing false public records.
Wiggins, Liljuan: 31, 3725 Truman St., Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.