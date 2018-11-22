The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 8-15:
Abshire, Joshua: 36, 16903 Chickasaw Ave., Greenwell Springs, possession of marijuana, no inspection sticker, no driver’s license.
Banks, Pamela: 29, 3426 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Bearden, Yesenia: 34, 47534 La. 22, St. Amant, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Blakes, Cheryl: 62, 4127 Monticello Blvd., Baton Rouge, criminal trespassing.
Brown, Deshawn: 21, 4677 Avenue F, Zachary, possession of marijuana, illegal window tint.
Brumfield, Tiant: 22, 1962 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Butler, Rebecca: 29, 3420 La. 952, Jackson, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, theft, leaving children in a car unattended.
Chapman, Arthur: 24, 1070 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, theft of a motor vehicle.
Duncan, Kayla: 31, 20900 Plank Road, Zachary, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, fugitive warrant.
Emery, Jimmie: 33, 504 Charles Ave., Baker, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Howard, Stephanie: 43, La. 1, Grand Isle, disturbing the peace.
Miller, Deunte: 29, 20145 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, domestic abuse battery, two counts of failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Scott, Mardia: 42, 3454 Old Baker Road, Zachary, domestic abuse with strangulation, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Tarver, Nicholas: 27, 10830 Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road, Zachary, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Terrell, James: 54, 1302 Rollins Road, Zachary, aggravated assault, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Woodridge, Toderick: 38, 8540 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.