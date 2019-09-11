The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department Aug. 29-Sept. 5:
Arnold, James: 28, 4253 Robert St., Zachary, theft.
Freeman, Stephon: 34, 12753 Plank Road, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Gremillion, Joesph: 38, 8649 St. Paul St., New Roads, theft, distribution of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule I drug.
Hancey, Ashton: 29, 16020 Gleneagles Bend, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Hughes, Minnie: 30, 9965 Avenue G, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Idokwoji, Theresa: 19, 1879 Royal Abderdeen, Zachary, theft.
Merchant, Holly: 47, 3637 Harrison St., Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Nelson, Justin: 24, 828 La. 958, Slaughter, illegal possession of stolen things.
Payne, Jacob: 23, 3453 Hancock St., Zachary, theft.
Richardson, Reginald: 26, 2888 Dougherty Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Sievert, Keri: 33, 17664 Barrett Lane, Baton Rouge, cruelty to the infirmed.
Smith, Kelsey: 31, 4201 Florida St., 3, Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tennart, Jessie: 62, 18792 Barnett Road, Zachary, theft.
Whitfield, Hubert: 19, 4190 Bourbon St., Zachary, battery of a healthcare professional.
Williams, Joshua: 35, 4517 Avenue C, Zachary, fugitive warrants.
Wyre, Troy: 44, 1101 La. 38, Greensburg, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.