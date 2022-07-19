Desiree Harris, Zachary’s Entergy customer service manager, addressed Mayor David Amrhein and the Zachary City Council members recently regarding Entergy utility bills, energy efficiency and storm readiness.
She discussed several factors impacting Entergy utility bills, including summer heat and increased usage, natural gas prices, and storm recovery costs.
She said customer bills follow natural gas prices as the fuel adjustment charge changes monthly. In June, customers began seeing a Storm Restoration Charge and Offset Credit on their accounts. Storm Restoration charges include the cost and net tax benefits of rebuilding infrastructure and equipment damaged by severe storms and weather events, including hurricanes Gustav and Ike, Isaac and the 2020 storms.
Several options are available for customers needing assistance with Entergy utility bills. Qualifying customers who need a few extra days to pay their bills can manage their costs using level billing, a payment extension or deferred payment arrangements. Contact Entergy at (800) ENTERGY for details.
Free or low-cost steps for customers:
- Change air filters and consider having the air conditioner inspected.
- Set the thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature.
- Buy a programmable thermostat.
- Use fans to cool off.
- Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the heat out.
- Close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.
- Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork.
Also, these agencies may be able to help those needing assistance with utility bills.
Catholic Charities — Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1900 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, (225) 336-8700, C.J. Roy, cjroy@ccdiobr.org, www.ccdiobr.org
Christian Outreach Center: 1427 Main St., Baton Rouge, (225) 377-8582, briansleeth@me.com
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program: East Baton Rouge: Division of Human Development and Services - Office Of Social Services, 4523 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, (225) 358-4561, Irby J. Hornsby Jr., ihornsby@brgov.com, www.brgov.com/dept/oss
Power To Care: East Baton Rouge Council on Aging: 5790 Flordia Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 352-1035, Shanda Cook-Grimes, scook@ebrcoa.org, www.ebrcoa.org
East Baton Rouge Office of Social Services-Alsen Center: 393 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, (225) 775-8588, Pam Lynette Selvage
Operation Hope: 1346 Main St., Baton Rouge, (225) 343-7961, Lydia Taylor, ohope@idsmail.com
Salvation Army - Baton Rouge: Power To Care - participating location, 7361 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, (225) 355-4483, Karen Hills, karen_hills@uss.salvationarmy.org
Salvation Army - Katrina Aid Today, 2156 Wooddale Blvd., Suite 139, Baton Rouge, (225) 926-2991, Marla Quiett
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Charitable Foundation: 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, (225) 343-5855, Cynthia Pollar
Volunteers Of America — Corporate office: 3949 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 387-0061
Volunteers Of America Greater Baton Rouge: 2124 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 925-2372, Shamell Lavigne, slavigne@voagbr.org, www.voagbr.org
Volunteers Of America Greater Baton Rouge, 2600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225)-346-8182, Eboness Black, eblack@voagbr.org, www.voagbr.org
Power To Care: Baton Rouge Capital Area Agency on Aging: 6554 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, (225) 922-2525, dlyons@capitalaaa.org, www.capitalaaa.org