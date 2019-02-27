The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 7 to 14:
Adams, Shane: 37, 4966 Patio Court, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Baggett, Terry: 40, 7134 Ruston Drive, Baker, fugitive warrant through Livingston.
Bell, Hunter: 18, 2513 N. Turnberry Ave., Zachary, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, porno involving a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Brandon, Kenyetta: 33, 2828 Wilson St., Baker, theft.
Callender, Kasey: 38, 8008 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, fugitive warrant.
Corner, Ebony: 24, 4691 Gibbens Payne, Baker, disturbing the peace.
Daigle, Bure: 51, 4311 Marshall St., Zachary, fugitive warrant through Louisiana State Police.
Davis, James: 19,25031 Hall Road, Clinton, theft.
Erwin, Michael: 47, 1024 East Lakeview, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Gagne, Allison: 20, 6764 McNeal Park Road, St. Francisville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
George, Desmond: 31, 10830 Wilson, Clinton, possession of marijuana, failure to use required headlights.
Graam, Austin: 21, 12336 Cardeza Drive, Baton Rouge, two fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, possession of Schedule IV drugs.
Holmes, Dasha: 23, 7556 Smith Road, Clinton, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Hughes, Tanner: 28, 5633 Sumrall, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Morris, Jackie: 35, 17261 Charlton Road, Baker, open container, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs.
Nelson, Justin: 24, 828 La. 958, Slaughter, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Spears, Lakeisha: 36, 827 Terrace St., Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Toney, Terrence: 27, 21020 La. 19, Slaughter, domestic abuse battery.
Wilson, George: 53, 3695 Spanish Trail, Zachary, violation of protective orders.
Wilson, Jazmyne: 20, 501 E. Buffwood Drive, Baker, disturbing the peace.