Baker Mayor Darnell Waites, left, looks up at Desiree Collins, Baker Citizen of the Year, as she introduces State Rep. Barbara Carpenter at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program held Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in the Baker Municipal Center.
Baker Middle School Choir members Danisha Will, Amiya Stewart, Director Tamesha Earvin and Jarrius Collins attend the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program held Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in the Baker Municipal Center.
The Rev. McArthur Greensberry leads the prayer Monday at the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program in Baker. From left are Desire Collins, Baker Mayor Darnell Waites, Greensberry, Dr. Barbara Carpenter, Doris Alexander and Glenda Bryant.
