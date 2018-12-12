The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 29-Dec 6:
Amacker, Meghan: 22, 4074 Nelson St., Zachary, theft.
Barfield, Latasha: 31, 381 E. Flanacher Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Beauchamp, Charlotte: 53, 5657 Djuanna Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
Brooks, Trevois: 19, 6751 Royal Oaks Court, Zachary, hit-and-run.
Brown, Derrick: 53, 6950 Woodlawn St., Zachary, theft.
Cole, Joshua: 21, 20121 Buckhorn Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Comeaux, Courtney: 35, 4242 Bankers Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Guinm, Bryan: 26, 4702 Lavey Lane, Baker, possession of marijuana, failure to wear a seatbelt.
Holloway, Tiffany: 27, 6764 Buttonwood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
McGee, Shrhele: 47, 3874 N. Cedar St., Zachary, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
McGee, Thomas: 50, 3874 N. Cedar St., Zachary, video voyeurism, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Miller, Robert: 34, 6616 Donnie St., Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Smith, Rocky: 52, 6461 La. 19, Zachary, disturbing the peace/fistic encounter, criminal trespassing.
Thompson, Rachel: 29, 6334 Rolling Acres Road, Baker, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Veniza, James: 33, 6631 Woodside Drive, Zachary, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Vu, Tan: 41, 5121 Academy Drive, Metairie, residential contractor fraud.
Williams, Aaron: 34, 3351 Roosevelt St., Zachary, aggravated assault domestic abuse.
Williams, Kameron: 18, 4028 Morris St., Alexandria, theft.