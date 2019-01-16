The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Jan. 2-10:
Arbuthnot, Gerald: 29, 6454 Airline Highway, Apt. 3106, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 4726 Pecan Grove Drive, St. Francisville, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Dotson, Catherine: 82, 8152 Jefferson Paige St., Shreveport, possession of Schedule I narcotic, possession of Schedule IV narcotic, theft.
Franklin, Aaron: 21, 334 Genola Road, Clinton, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Franklin, Jacob: 17, 5350 Groom Road, Baker, two counts of battery on a police officer, two counts of resisting an officer, simple escape.
Hall, JaQuesha: 28, 21892 Samuels Road, Zachary, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, simple criminal to damage to property, theft, driving under suspension, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Key, Terrence: 24, 304 Sucre Circle, Abbeville, illegal possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm.
Mann, Christopher: 34, 45454 Nepo Lane, St. Amant, resisting an officer with force of violence, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault.
Matthews, Christy: 35, 11800 Marston St., Clinton, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter, bench warrants for baker city court.
McKnight, Linda: 43, 2018 E. Azalea Ave., Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Montgomery, Aubrey: 35, 527 Chaleur Drive, Baker, four counts of access device fraud.
Payton, Kentrell: 24, 1188 Rosenwald Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Pendleton, Lashonda: 38, 1025 Chemin Drive, Baker, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Penton, Jessie: 17, 15085 Plank Road, Baker, two counts of simple assault, three counts of battery of a police officer, three counts of resisting an officer, theft.
Scott, Tamika: 29, 854 N. Donmoor Ave., Apt. 712, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Stevenson, Yolonda: 34, 529 W. Magnolia, Baker, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office fugitive warrant.
Walker, Derrick: 47, 1901 Birch St., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, open container, reckless operation, criminal damage to property.
Ware, Richard: 23, 2234 Bracewell Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of firearm.
Warren, Robert: 41, 6120 Matthew Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Washington III, Joseph: 38, 1426 Marque Ann Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule I narcotic, Schedule II narcotic.
Wright, Korey: 29, 11941 Kingston Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.