Heritage Ranch golf
The 2019 Matt Flynn Invitational on April 30 at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek, 14233 Sunrise Way, St. Francisville, will benefit Heritage Ranch. To sponsor or register a team, visit hrbr.org or call (225) 658-1800.
Youth softball registration open
Register now for youth softball at Zachary Youth Park. The league age of the player is determined by the player's age on Dec. 31, 2018. Registration is $70 and ends Thursday, April 18. Register at securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/.
Age groups include:
8U: Coaches pitch for ages 6-8
10U: Fast pitch for ages 9-10
12U: Fast pitch for ages 11-12
16U: Fast pitch for ages 13-16
5K walk and run set
A Power 5K Walk and Run: A race to end child sexual abuse is planned for 8 a.m. April 27 at Baker City Park. Registration is $15. Participants are asked to wear a blue shirt on race day. Register online at powerwalkrun.eventbrite.com.
Summer activities
Plains Presbyterian Church will host Summer Seaquest from 9 a.m. until noon June 10-14 at 22929 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary. Children who will turn 4 by Sept. 30 through the sixth grade are invited to attend. Visit the church website at www.churchattheplains.org to register online.
Ducks Unlimited banquet
The Zachary Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 3 at The Pointe at Americana. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events/58109/zachary-dinner or by contacting Barry Hanks at (225) 572-1886. Tickets will be available at the door.
Save the date
- Zachary Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Crawfish Cook-off on May 2. For information, email taylor@zacharychamber.com.
- Zachary Life Expo will be May 11 at the high school. To showcase what your business brings to Zachary, email taylor@zacharychamber.com.
- The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook that the Miss Zachary Pageant will be June 22. Visit zacharychamber.com/miss-zachary-pageant-registration/ for details and registration forms. Contestants must register by June 5. Entrance for attendees the door is $8