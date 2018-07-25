BAKER — An unidentified employee of Baker Heights Elementary School is under investigation, accused of changing answers from wrong to right during LEAP testing this past spring. A dozen fourth graders consequently are having their math results converted to zeros, which will lower the performance score the school will receive this fall.

The Baker School Board, which met Wednesday night, did not discuss the ongoing investigation, which began a few weeks ago after the state alerted the school district about the potential cheating.

After the meeting, board President Dana Carpenter said he only learned about the accusation on Tuesday and would say little, except to describe it as “unusual” and something he hasn’t encountered before in his many years of working with City of Baker schools.

The Louisiana Department of Education sent Baker School Superintendent Herman Brister Sr. a letter on June 29 alerting him to an “an improbable number of wrong to right answer changes.”

In an interview, Brister said he and other administrators have talked to those involved and are weighing potential disciplinary action, up to termination, against a lone school employee, whom he wouldn’t identify. He said he expects to wrap up the investigation sometime next week and report to the state plans to address the testing problems.

“As a superintendent, I’m terribly disturbed by the information I received,” Brister said.

He said the students flagged were all in the same classroom taking the same standardized test. He said most likely the answers were changed while the students were still in the classroom taking the test. Brister said there’s a possibility other employees may be subject to discipline as well.

According to the June 29 letter, 12 students had between six and nine wrong answers erased and made right. That’s four standard deviations above normal for the state of Louisiana, where just one erasure from wrong to right is the norm, according to Madison, Wisconsin-based Data Recognition Corp.

Another six students at Baker Heights were flagged for having four suspicious erasures each. In its letter, the state stopped short of voiding those students’ scores. Brister said he’s been looking into what occurred with those students as well.

Data Recognition Corp. creates the LEAP 2025 test, which is short for Louisiana Educational Assessment Program. Psychometricians with the company conduct wrong-to-right erasure analyses after students take their tests as part of the company’s state contract, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Educations.

Brister said allegations of educators changing answers from wrong to right are not new and they have surfaced “everywhere in the state.” But it’s new for Baker Heights, he said.

“No one has brought anything formally to me before about this particular school,” Brister said.

Baker Heights Elementary has been sharing its campus with Bakerfield Elementary, which was displaced after the August 2016 floods.

In other business, the five-member School Board approved a $13.9 million operating budget for 2018-19 and agreed to remain with its long-term medical insurance carrier, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

The operating budget is almost identical to the 2017-18 budget. The school district, which has five schools and more than 1,400 students, expects to raise almost $14.5 million in 2018-19 while spending $13.9 million. Revenue is expected to rise 1.3 percent while expenditures are rising only 0.6 percent.

The new budget is directing $451,990 to pay off debt the school district expects to take on by selling bonds to pay for repairs of Baker High School, which flooded in August 2016. Another expense is $94,115 to cover a shortfall last year in the food service fund, which pays for school meals.

Finally, in agreeing to stick with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the School Board will reap a small 1.2 percent savings. Employees in the district’s cheapest Blue Saver plan will pay the same premiums in 2018-19 as they do now, but those in the district’s more expensive Base and Buy-Up plans will pay slightly lower premiums than they do now. Those new premiums will kick in Sept. 1.

In renewing with Blue Cross, Baker is passing over greater potential savings: Humana and United Healthcare were offering plans of 8.6 percent and 10.9 percent lower than current expenses, respectively.

Gary Drake, president of employee benefits for BXS Insurance, the district’s insurance consultant, warned Wednesday that switching providers can save money but also can cause disruption for employees in both the doctors they see and in their prescription drug coverage.