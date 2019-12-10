BAKER — Any unsecured abandoned moveable item such as a refrigerator, stove, freezer or washer would be considered an “illegal public nuisance” if left unattended outside on public or private property for any period of time if the City Council adopts a proposed ordinance introduced Tuesday.
The proposal is designed to prevent children from crawling inside these items and possibly becoming trapped, Councilman Charles Vincent said.
He added that the issue is timely because many people receive new appliances for the holidays and may be discarding old ones.
Anyone discarding such an item without locking or tying shut the door or otherwise securing it would be liable under the proposed ordinance; however, no fines have been specified.
During the adoption phase at the council’s next meeting, it may consider adding a fine for violators, Vincent said.
In a related matter, Mayor Darnell Waites told the council that the city has created a committee to address blighted property. The committee consists of city employees from public works and other departments, the mayor, city attorney Ken Fabre and others.
Waites said some 150 of the more than 5,000 buildings in the city can be classified as blighted.
The committee will meet once a month.
The city is also working with the Louisiana Housing Corp. on the issue, he said.
In other business:
- The council voted unanimously to declare Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 as the celebration of Kwanzaa week in Baker.
- Councilwoman Brenda G. Jackson announced that the Baker Fire Department will be holding a Christmas party at 4 p.m. Sunday at Baker Bingo, 14500 Plank Road, with food, games and door prizes, and a movie matinee featuring "The Star" will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Baker Library on Groom Road.
- Councilwoman Doris Alexander, who was absent from the meeting, sent a notice that the Baker Main Street Pilot Club will hold its free Jingle and Mingle Event from 5 pm. to 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Baker Municipal Auditorium on Groom Road.