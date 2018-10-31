Bank of Zachary to host annual Veterans Day program
The Bank of Zachary is sponsoring its annual Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Regional Veterans Park on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary.
This will be the 10th year of the event, which began in front of the Bank of Zachary’s main office on Main Street but moved to the Regional Veterans Park upon its completion in 2016.
Bank President and CEO Mark Marionneaux said, “Every year we look forward to sponsoring this wonderful community event to honor the service and sacrifice of our local veterans.”
Marionneaux will serve as master of ceremonies, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeff Sumner will offer remarks during the program. Cadets from the Army Junior ROTC at Zachary High, under the direction of Maj. Leslie Martin, will provide the flag detail. Mac Cunningham will serve as bugler. Patriotic music will be provided by the high school band and choir. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
For information on the Regional Veterans Park Association and how to purchase a brick for the Wall of Veterans, contact Will Steen at (225) 938-1686 or info@RegionalVeteransPark.org.
Baker business expo
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Baker-Zachary alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Economic Development committee will host a small business expo-holiday mingle at the Baker Recreation Center, 1420 Alabama St., Baker. The event is to promote local small businesses and allow them to promote their goods and services, as well as show case local community talent. Admission is free.
Need a water meter cover?
Did trick-or-treaters crossing your yard make you realize that your water meter box is missing a cover? Zachary's City Utilities Department reminds residents to check their water meter box/lid and make sure it is covered properly. If a new replacement lid is needed, contact the city warehouse at (225) 654-6566, and a city employee will help perform the installation.
Thanksgiving luncheon
The Dr. Martin Luther King Zachary Committee invites senior citizens to its annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Zachary High School auxiliary gym, 4100 Bronco Lane. All senior citizens are welcome. Music and door prizes will be available. For information, contact Johnnie Evans (225) 933-6431.
Basketball in Baker
The Baker Basketball League is registering for the 2019 season. Games begin in January and are played at Baker-area gyms. Registration is $300 a team with discounts for early registration and multiteam discounts. Visit www.bakerareasports.org to register.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, Navigating Palliative Care, from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main St., Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
The seminar will highlight the goals of palliative care and hospice care, and how these types of care can assist with symptom control in the home and prevent hospital readmissions. CEUs for social workers will be offered. Presentations will be made by Dr. Guido DeJesus, of Hospice of Baton Rouge; and certified nurse practitioner Auldyn Hirschey, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.