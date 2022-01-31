The fairytale of a little girl growing up in Denmark with only clues about her father on the other side of the world had a happy ending when Zachary native Bill Johnson welcomed his daughter into his life and was personally able to give tours of her ancestral home.
That little girl grew up to be Zindy Laursen, a pop singer and celebrity in Denmark known only as “Zindy.” What she knew was that her mother met her father while working in Sydney, Australia. Her father was a Black soldier on leave from the war in Vietnam. She spent all her adult life trying to find more.
Laursen grew up in a fishing town with her mother, brother and her Ghanian-born stepdad who died when she was 16 but having brown skin in the small Scandinavian country made for an awkward childhood.
“We were living in a predominantly White area, and I got teased a lot, so, I felt really out of place,” she recalled. “I didn't know where I belonged because I was getting teased in school every day.”
Bill Johnson was a father-figure to many but didn’t have any biological children — or so he thought. He doesn’t have national fame, but he’s a cornerstone of life in the small communities of Zachary and Baker. He came home from the war, continued his education at Southern University and became the first Black police officer in his hometown. Whether it was as a kid growing up in the Avenues, Capt. Johnson, a recreational worker or leader in community organizations, several generations grew up knowing him in one role or the other.
Johnson and Laursen’s lives finally crossed a couple of months ago when DNA testing concluded that they were father and daughter. Laursen arrived in Baton Rouge on Jan. 27, a day before her father’s 72nd birthday, and began to be immersed with “everything Bill Johnson” and his family and community.
Johnson and his wife, Gloria, live in Baker and Baker High School’s student body and staff gave a warm welcome to Laursen and her brother Marc Johnson, who traveled with her from Denmark.
Zachary Mayor David Amhrein met the trio at City Hall and gave a glowing review of Bill Johnson’s hometown. He said it was a small, affluent little town with great schools and growing business revenues fueled by $10 million in sales tax collected with a population of 19,000 residents.
A starstruck Amhrein was pleased to add to the list of celebrities he’s met during his time in office. “I've met a president, a pop star, and I've also taken pictures with Miss USA contestants,” he said. “Wow, I've run the gamut. We have a great state — yeah, we really do — and we will do anything for you.”
The tour of Zachary continued at the Police Department, but it was a hero’s return for Bill Johnson who started working on the force in the 1970s, rose to the rank of captain. He was police captain when current Police Chief David McDavid was a rookie.
McDavid and Assistant Chief Darryl Lawrence lead a personal tour of the facilities filled with stories and accolades of the retired captain who was one of the first Zachary police officers to graduate from the FBI Academy. “He was a one of only two FBI Academy grads,” McDavid said. “Now, we have five. So, me and him (Lawrence), we follow in his footsteps.”
The chief and assistant chief also had high schools tie to Randall Bethany, the first family member Laursen found as a DNA match through the 23&Me search. Bethany, a match as a first cousin, is Bill Johnson’s nephew and felt that his uncle’s service time matched the father in which Laursen was looking. “We called him ‘Blue,’” McDavid said. “Him and Bernard, they both played linebacker for Zachary.”
The Zachary Men’s Club, right pass the Avenues, was the group’s next stop. Bill Johnson is club president and his group was preparing barbecue for a Thursday evening cookout. After meeting more family and friends, Bill Johnson took Laursen and Marc Johnson on a tour of Southern University.
The Baker Municipal Building was the venue Saturday, Jan. 29 for a Mardi Gras-themed birthday party and performance. After words of welcome from area officials and supporters, Laursen sang for her newly found father including a new song “The Two of Us” she wrote for the occasion.