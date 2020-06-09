LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.

President's List

Baker, Zachary area

College of Agriculture

Naya M. Black, Baker

Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride

College of Art and Design

Katie Hostetler, Zachary

College of Human Sciences & Education

Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary

Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary

Elizabeth C. Neighbor, BakCandice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs

Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary

Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs

Amari V. Bellard, Greenwell Springs

Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs

Amanda Gayle Fontenot, Zachary

Nash P. Joyner, Zachary

Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride

Aaliyah Japera Newton, Baker

Victoria Grace Wells, Pride

College of Music and Dramatic Arts

Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary

Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs

College of Science

Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary

Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary

Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Habibah Ibrahim, Baker

Manship School of Mass Communication

Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs

Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Madison Claire Carmena, Greenwell Springs

Luke R. James, Baker

University College Center for Freshman Year

Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs

Sydnee Ann Cutrer, Zachary

Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary

Corinne Aubrey Heyl, Greenwell Springs

Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary

Tommy V. Tran, Zachary

 

Dean's list

Baker, Zachary area

College of Agriculture

Danae Cowart, Greenwell Springs

Elyse Hebert, Zachary

Katie M. Mestayer, Zachary

College of Art & Design

Lauren Grace Kinchen, Zachary

Victoria M. Staid, Zachary

Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary

College of Engineering

Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs

Gavin Russell Debetaz, Greenwell Springs

Dylan Edward DeLee, Greenwell Springs

Brayten Michael Drago, Greenwell Springs

Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker

Tamara K. Martin, Zachary

Rashad Cedric Milton, Baker

Schyler Patric Mire, Zachary

Seth Holden Richard, Baker

Tremaine L. Spears, Baker

College of Human Sciences & Education

Calvin Eugene Chapman III, Zachary

Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary

Larissa Powers, Pride

Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs

Jazmyne D. Smith, Baker

JaMarcus Allen Spears, Greenwell Springs

Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary

Katheryn Ashleigh Young, Zachary

College of Humanities & Social Sciences

Stephen T. Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs

Orrin Bennett Bordelon, Zachary

Jennifer Danielle Clark, Zachary

Kayla Breanne Covington, Zachary

Bailey Dixon, Zachary

Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs

Sophie Gendron, Greenwell Springs

David Vedder Heidke, Zachary

Joseph Claude Heine, Pride

Madison Grace Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs

Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs

Shae Agnes Jones, Zachary

Steven A. Lavinghouse, Zachary

Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary

Breonna Joellen Raby, Baker

Caroline Leigh Ramagos, Zachary

Logan David Thompson, Zachary

Bria Nichole Turner, Baker

Grace J. Williams, Zachary

Morgyn E. Young, Zachary

College of Music & Dramatic Arts

Gage C. Bennett, Zachary

Breann Lee Burson, Zachary

ShiYong Chong, Baton Rouge

College of Science

Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs

Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride

Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary

Mumin Saleh Ibrahim, Baker

Jasmine Kinchen, Zachary

Harmon D. Pulliam, Zachary

Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary

Mackenzie Imani Wilson, Baker

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Aubrey Lee Barber, Zachary

Ethan Paul Batrous, Greenwell Springs

Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride

Taylor A. Boykin, Greenwell Springs

Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary

Austin James Odom, Zachary

Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs

Emily Chane Turner, Zachary

Manship School of Mass Communication

Bennett Christian Hernandez, Zachary

Jacelyn Rasti, Zachary

University College Center for Advising and Counseling

Brandt D. Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs

Eva J. Braud, Baton Rouge

Aayanah L. Cola, Zachary

Gabriel Michael Deaton, Zachary

Meaghan Novo, Greenwell Springs

Alisha Patel, Zachary

Rachel Elizabeth Raggio, Greenwell Springs

Connor Austin Rawls, Greenwell Springs

Jacob W. Rhodes, Zachary

D'Erica Monae Williams, Baker

University College Center for Freshman Year

Jenna Rose Brian, Pride

Carson Joseph Caruso, Greenwell Springs

Meredith Llaine Long, Zachary

Caleb Parker Manemann, Pride

Jalen Patrick Norwood, Zachary

Alejandro Reyes Oseguera, Greenwell Springs

Cadie A. Patterson, Pride

Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs

Siah Phari Reado, Zachary

Heather Leigh Rhodes, Greenwell Springs

Madison Eve Thompson, Zachary

 

