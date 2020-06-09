LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the dean’s list and president’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the president’s honor roll. Undergraduate students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the dean’s list.
President's List
Baker, Zachary area
College of Agriculture
Naya M. Black, Baker
Lakelyn Ann Lumpkin, Pride
College of Art and Design
Katie Hostetler, Zachary
College of Human Sciences & Education
Fallon Therese Ledoux, Zachary
Kenlee Suzanne McHugh, Zachary
Elizabeth C. Neighbor, BakCandice Miller Wilkinson, Greenwell Springs
Leigh Anne Wray, Greenwell Springs
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Miranda Louise Albarez, Zachary
Grace Kathryn Bartel, Greenwell Springs
Amari V. Bellard, Greenwell Springs
Jacob D. Breaux, Greenwell Springs
Amanda Gayle Fontenot, Zachary
Nash P. Joyner, Zachary
Danielle Lyn Leblanc, Pride
Aaliyah Japera Newton, Baker
Victoria Grace Wells, Pride
College of Music and Dramatic Arts
Hanna Panamarenka, Zachary
Miranda Rain Scott-Catoire, Greenwell Springs
College of Science
Brea Lynne Bonin, Zachary
Jena E. Bordelon, Zachary
Bailey Madison Malveaux, Zachary
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Habibah Ibrahim, Baker
Manship School of Mass Communication
Abby R. Crowe, Greenwell Springs
Hannah Danielle Moran, Greenwell Springs
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Madison Claire Carmena, Greenwell Springs
Luke R. James, Baker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Hayden Douglas Cowart, Greenwell Springs
Sydnee Ann Cutrer, Zachary
Mary Grace Lane Hardin, Zachary
Corinne Aubrey Heyl, Greenwell Springs
Colleen Brooke Riley, Zachary
Tommy V. Tran, Zachary
Dean's list
College of Agriculture
Danae Cowart, Greenwell Springs
Elyse Hebert, Zachary
Katie M. Mestayer, Zachary
College of Art & Design
Lauren Grace Kinchen, Zachary
Victoria M. Staid, Zachary
Lauren R. Thompson, Zachary
College of Engineering
Cade Halley Cassels, Greenwell Springs
Gavin Russell Debetaz, Greenwell Springs
Dylan Edward DeLee, Greenwell Springs
Brayten Michael Drago, Greenwell Springs
Robert Shaun Jullens, Baker
Tamara K. Martin, Zachary
Rashad Cedric Milton, Baker
Schyler Patric Mire, Zachary
Seth Holden Richard, Baker
Tremaine L. Spears, Baker
College of Human Sciences & Education
Calvin Eugene Chapman III, Zachary
Victoria Elizabeth Lacour, Zachary
Larissa Powers, Pride
Tejah Raymoni Scott, Greenwell Springs
Jazmyne D. Smith, Baker
JaMarcus Allen Spears, Greenwell Springs
Reagan Leigh Staggs, Zachary
Katheryn Ashleigh Young, Zachary
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Stephen T. Arceneaux, Greenwell Springs
Orrin Bennett Bordelon, Zachary
Jennifer Danielle Clark, Zachary
Kayla Breanne Covington, Zachary
Bailey Dixon, Zachary
Meghan Catherine Gavin, Greenwell Springs
Sophie Gendron, Greenwell Springs
David Vedder Heidke, Zachary
Joseph Claude Heine, Pride
Madison Grace Ingrassia, Greenwell Springs
Katie Marie Jones, Greenwell Springs
Shae Agnes Jones, Zachary
Steven A. Lavinghouse, Zachary
Grace Catherine Pulliam, Zachary
Breonna Joellen Raby, Baker
Caroline Leigh Ramagos, Zachary
Logan David Thompson, Zachary
Bria Nichole Turner, Baker
Grace J. Williams, Zachary
Morgyn E. Young, Zachary
College of Music & Dramatic Arts
Gage C. Bennett, Zachary
Breann Lee Burson, Zachary
ShiYong Chong, Baton Rouge
College of Science
Hannah Noel Cowart, Greenwell Springs
Skylar Alexis Culmone, Pride
Richard Cade Harkrider, Zachary
Mumin Saleh Ibrahim, Baker
Jasmine Kinchen, Zachary
Harmon D. Pulliam, Zachary
Brooklyn Marie Squiers, Zachary
Mackenzie Imani Wilson, Baker
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Aubrey Lee Barber, Zachary
Ethan Paul Batrous, Greenwell Springs
Timothy C. Boeneke, Pride
Taylor A. Boykin, Greenwell Springs
Aaniyah T. Cola, Zachary
Austin James Odom, Zachary
Sydney Alexis Tillman, Greenwell Springs
Emily Chane Turner, Zachary
Manship School of Mass Communication
Bennett Christian Hernandez, Zachary
Jacelyn Rasti, Zachary
University College Center for Advising and Counseling
Brandt D. Boudreaux, Greenwell Springs
Eva J. Braud, Baton Rouge
Aayanah L. Cola, Zachary
Gabriel Michael Deaton, Zachary
Meaghan Novo, Greenwell Springs
Alisha Patel, Zachary
Rachel Elizabeth Raggio, Greenwell Springs
Connor Austin Rawls, Greenwell Springs
Jacob W. Rhodes, Zachary
D'Erica Monae Williams, Baker
University College Center for Freshman Year
Jenna Rose Brian, Pride
Carson Joseph Caruso, Greenwell Springs
Meredith Llaine Long, Zachary
Caleb Parker Manemann, Pride
Jalen Patrick Norwood, Zachary
Alejandro Reyes Oseguera, Greenwell Springs
Cadie A. Patterson, Pride
Elizabeth Pennington, Greenwell Springs
Siah Phari Reado, Zachary
Heather Leigh Rhodes, Greenwell Springs
Madison Eve Thompson, Zachary