The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge; Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for June 16-20:
Adams, Daryunte: 20, 1715 Chamberlain Ave., Baker; possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm with obliterated serial number.
Ard, Alton: 39, 6115 La. 19, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Augillard, Glenisha: 32, 7235 Landry Drive, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Baker, Walter: 47, 2773 Finch St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Batiste, Aaron: 26, 2127 71st Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Betts, Dorran: 25, 6376 Beechwood Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Browden, Daniel: 25, 13261 Plank Road, Baker; battery of a dating partner.
Brown, Corey: 23, 9554 Spike Ridge Ave., Zachary; possession of Schedule II narcotic.
Brown, Jason: 38, 1240 Louisiana Ave., Baker; domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple robbery.
Butler, Michelle: 33, 13445 Ector Drive, Baker; simple assault.
Carter, Darrius: 21, 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge; for possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm with obliterated serial number and fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Castille, Marcus: 45, 8383 Airline Highway, Apt. L, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Charles, Albert: 62, 1013 Seville Drive, Baker; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Darville, Johnathan: 27, 4680 Gibbens Payne Ave., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court and fugitive charges from Zachary Police Department.
Davis, Aaron: 27, 52770 Cannonburg Road, White Castle; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Davis, Phillip: 22, 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner and simple battery.
Dixon, Warren: 26, 12713 Driftwood, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Eames, Kenneth: 26, 4805 Baker Blvd, Baker; theft.
Gamble, James: 41, 4154 Beech St., Baton Rouge; license plate light required, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm and felon in possession of firearm.
Green, Roger: 48, 2107 Plank Road, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Green, Tanya: 45, 729 Brinwood Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Guy, Melissa: 20, 7450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hamilton, Mike: 34, 9820 Munson Drive, Slaughter; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Harris, Richard: 22, 8924 Tumbleweed Drive, Crossroads, Texas, theft of a firearm.
Haynes, Benjamin: 24, 10911 Brown Road, Wakefield; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Henderson, Keyerra: 28, 6654 Fern Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Jackson, Christine: 20, 3380 Race St., Jackson; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Johnson, Joel: 38, 1256 Nichols St., Baker; domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Raymond: 28, 1680 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Kelly, Kevin: 8547 Longwood View, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
London, Damien: 27, 5350 Groom Road, Baker; accessory after the fact armed robbery and accessory after the fact second-degree kidnapping.
Lovely, Javontay: 23, 4433 St Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Martin, Lindsey: 37, 9435 Pettit Road, Baker; reckless operation, driving with suspended license, no insurance, expired license plate and fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
McKee, Steven: 37, 7620 Olive Branch Lane, Slaughter; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Miller, Khoseca: 36, 3355 Harrison St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Mims, Raychell: 18, 13261 Plank Road, Baker; battery of a dating partner.
Parker, Kendrell: 34, 504 Roselawn Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Pirtle, Lacey: 32, 19999 Tucker Road, Apt. 10, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Ramirez, John: 34, 6571 Kleinpeter Road, Baton Rouge; fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Reed, Tycrystal: 26, 5915 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Richardson, Shakira: 18, 943 Daniels St., Baker; unauthorized use of an access device card.
Robertson, Carlton: 25, 11555 Southfork Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Robertson, Toya: 31, 8845 Cefalu Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Scott, Michael: 25, 23825 Stoneridge Lane, Denham Springs; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Selders, Crystal: 34, 253 Genola Road, Clinton; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Simmons, Angela: 47, 4015 Laurel St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Darcel: 37, 17112 Benton's Ferry Ave., Central; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Smith, Donovan: 22, 2220 S. Magnolia St., Baker; domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.
Spears, David: 34, 2224 Davenport Drive, Baton Rouge; three counts of theft.
Spurlock, Yawanna: 24, 1900 Blount Road, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Tate, Donald: 58, 12116 Jr. Feets Lane, Kentwood; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Tate, Tauron: 24, 17831 Plank Road, Zachary; fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Terrell, James: 54, 2053 Cunard Ave., Baton Rouge; violation of protective order, criminal damage to property and battery of a police officer.
Tubbs, Timmy: 39, 12252 Lazy Oak Drive, Baker; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle.
Turner, Calep: 37, 11887 Foster Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Vessel, Nathaniel: 34, 341 La. 61, Jackson; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Whitlow, Malcolm: 35, 217 Cypress St., Baker; criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.
Wilkins, Calvin: 59, 2503 McHugh Road, Baker; domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Jeremy: 34, 4960 Oakland Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Williams, Kendrick: 39, 8144 Jefferson Park, Apt. D, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Wyre, Jireh: 20, 4046 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; simple robbery.