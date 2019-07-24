Coach to be honored at ceremony
Tiger Rag magazine’s inaugural High School Football Kickoff Awards ceremony on Aug. 1 will honor four top high school football recruits and a coach from the greater Baton Rouge area. A reception begins at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at 4914 Constitution Ave. with the ceremony starting at 7 p.m.
The ceremony will recognize David Brewerton, of Zachary High School, as High School Coach of the Year. Since taking over in 2014, Brewerton has led teams to three state titles.
Tickets are required, though the event is free. It includes dinner and photo opportunities with former LSU football players. Tickets are available through the Tiger Rag website until Wednesday.
Former LSU and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn will serve as guest speaker.
Back to school supplies
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 3, the Dr. MLK Zachary committee will be hosting its annual Back to School Supply Giveaway event at the Zachary High School gymnasium, 4100 Bronco Lane. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good for the Zachary Food Pantry.
Supplies will be provided for students in kindergarten to college. Kindergarten students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive supplies. Live entertainment, food and the library bookmobile will be available. Also, photo IDs and fingerprinting will be offered.
For those attending Baker schools, an event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 3 at the Baker Heritage Museum, 1606 Main St. Food, sno-balls and school supplies are available. Parents must be present with students to receive supplies.
Family Health Day
The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in Baker will hold a Family Health Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Several cancer screenings will be available. Appointments required for breast cancer screens. Call (225) 215-1234 to schedule.
Adopt a dog
Hurricane Barry forced Must Luv Dogs to move its monthly event to this Saturday. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. Lots of puppies will be available for adoption as well as $20 microchipping. Go to www.mustluvdogs.org to be preapproved for adoption.
Summer music
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Allison Collins Band will play in the Summer Saturday Concert Series at Americana. Clifton Brown and the Rusty Buckets will play Aug. 3.
ZHS Class of 2009 plans reunion
The Zachary High Class of 2009 is holding its 10-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Aug. 31 at White Oak Estate and Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge. Cost is $60 a person. Payments can be made through Venmo @Taylor-Westmoreland-3. Call (225) 978-8170 for information. RSVP by Aug. 16 at Zachary High C/O 2009 on Facebook.
Annual golf fundraiser
Lane RMC Foundation is registering for its second annual golf tournament on Sept. 20, at Beaver Creek Golf Course. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit tinyurl.com/y2b6hz6t for details and the form.