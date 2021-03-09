Lane Cancer Center recently announced the addition of medical oncologist and hematologist Dr. Deborah Johnson to its medical staff.
Medical oncologists are doctors who hold special training to diagnose, treat and provide health care for those with cancer. They often treat using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, according to a news release.
Johnson is a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe and earned her doctorate of medicine from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. She completed both her residency training and fellowship at LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport.
She has authored a number of publications and was recognized with multiple awards for her work. Most recently, she was given the Spirit of Home Award from the American Cancer Society.
Johnson worked at Lafayette General Medical Center’s Health-Staff Hematology/Oncology unit, of which she was a founding physician.