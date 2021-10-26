Bring collectibles, antiques and other treasures for expert review to the free 21st annual Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Nov. 6 at the Main Library at Goodwood Boulevard.
A news release said it’s similar to what you see on Antiques Roadshow, which runs on LPB TV.
Find the interesting or antique art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items and learn what the story is behind it and possibly more from the experts who will be on hand.
There is a limit of three items per person at the event. The library invites people to come for the antiques viewings and bring their library card checkout resources.
Library staff will be available to demonstrate the use of the Price4Antiques Reference Database, frequently used by experts on Antiques Roadshow and available in-house and remotely for free to patrons with an East Baton Rouge Parish Library card.
For information about the 21st annual Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event, call (225) 231-3740. Get information about Library resources dealing with antiques and collectibles online at https://ebrpl.libguides.com/antiques. To learn about the library and any of its free programs, events and resources, call (225) 231-3750 or visit www.ebrpl.com.