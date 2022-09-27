Best Choice Roofing on Ray Weiland Drive recently held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting.
Michael Ransome is the owner, and Wayne Ransome is the sales manager.
During the ceremony, Michel Woods, president of the Baker Chamber of Commerce, and Baker Mayor Darnell Waites spoke encouraging words.
When asked about Best Choice Roofing, Michael Ransome said, "Best Choice Roofing was established as a national company brand in 2009. We joined the company in 2019, and we procured our own franchise in 2020. We've been in Baker since June, so two years and today marks our official grand opening for this great city."
Best Choice Roofing provides roof repairs, inspections and replacements, as well as providing estimates. Both brothers are storm damage experts.
"It feels great to be a part of the Baker business family and to be part of the city of Baker. There's no place that felt more like home to us than Baker. The people are kind, trusting, and it's an honor to be able to be here for their roofing needs. As a Black-owned franchise, we often look to engage with the community and help in any way that we can," said Michael Ransome.