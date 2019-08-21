The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department July 25-Aug. 1:
Bradley, Darrett: 31, 4123 Cherry St., Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Brown, Jabiri: 37, 4144 Thames Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Buckles, Mequan: 27, 2683 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Clark, Ronald: 42, 10417 Bertha St., Baton Rouge, theft, possession of marijuana.
Davis, Tyrell: 18, 17451 Omega Court, Baker, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Early, Susan: 47, 8720 Delta Place Road, New Roads, violation of protective order.
Ferdinand, Jeremiah: 18, 6511 Vista Oaks Court, Zachary, criminal trespassing.
Graham, Melany: 37, 2869 Sheldon Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Cedric: 46, 7163 Bradford Lane, Jackson, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Harris, Jordan: 18, 6773 Royal Oaks, Zachary, criminal trespassing.
Harris, Trelan: 19, 6773 Royal Oaks, Zachary, criminal trespassing.
Hyde, Shawn: 39, 12462 Milldale Road, Zachary, bank fraud.
Johnson, Jeremy: 26, 11633 Gurney Road, Baker, two fugitive warrants.
Keigler, Chantel: 40, 4643 Avenue F, Zachary, domestic abuse battery.
Langley, Jason: 48, 446 Jessie Johnson Road, Kinder, fugitive warrant through Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LeBlanc, Dalton: 28, 2185 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, theft.
Letchworth, Candace: 30, 26155 Pierson Road, Holden, theft.
McCoy, John: 51, 9943 W. Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville, theft.
Moner, Jason: 4157 Noble St., Zachary, possession of marijuana.
Muhammad, Ahmed: 24, 9024 Worthington Lake Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Ogans, Sara: 52, 746 N. 32nd St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace.
Palmer, Amber: 35, 4650 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, theft.
Profit, Jimmy: 39, 1233 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, two counts of failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Rush, Ashley: 389038 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Smith, Jennifer: 49, 2388 Brush Creek Court, Zachary, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, criminal trespassing, careless operation.
Tarver, Jacob: 25, 7902 Port Hudson Pride, Zachary, disturbing the peace.
Tate, Jeremiah: 35, 4343 Denhan St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Terry, Mitchell: 20, 14232 Crustal Drive, Pride, theft.
Tubbs, Jason: 45, 3610 Grant St., Baker, theft.
Turner, Lionel: 19, 8862 Reserve Oaks, Zachary, criminal trespassing.
Vidrine, Emily: 43, 217 Shell Road, Churchpoint, fugitive warrant through Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Wallis, Michelle: 19, 3204 Singleton, Baker, criminal trespassing.
Williams, Courtney: 21, 11187 Sensely Lane, Clinton, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants.
Woodridge, Toderick: 38, 6183 Mallard Crossing Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants, simple assault, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, home invasion, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.