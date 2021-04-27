In addition to its regular programs, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding special free programs virtually, in-person or a combination of the two, for all ages throughout May.
For information about or to register for all the programs listed, call the branch where the event is scheduled directly or visit www.ebrpl.com.
Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., (225) 658-1850
20-Somethings Chocolate Kiss Roses Grab & Geaux: Adults ages 18-30ish can drop by the Zachary Branch at any time May 6 to make edible roses out of chocolate kisses and other materials. Kits available while supplies last.
Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, (225) 778-5950
Take the ACT Practice Test: For all of May, teens can drop by the Baker Branch at any time to pick up a free American College Testing practice exam packet. The kit includes one practice test, along with instructions on how to take it, and how to access other practice tests.
A Garden of Stories at Two Libraries: The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood has partnered with BREC, and its Baker Branch has teamed up with the City of Baker, to bring you Garden Stories in two locations. Families are invited to the BREC Gardens at Independence Park and the Baker Municipal Park to stroll through reading stations where one-to-two pages of a children’s book can be read. Story titles will change each month. Read through “My Busy Green Garden,” by Terry Pierce, at the Main Library, and “I Am Every Good Thing,” by Derrick Barnes, in Baker.
Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, (225) 658-1550
Grab & Geaux Craft: Oyster Shell Trinket Dish for Mom: Adults can come to the Pride-Chaneyville Branch in May to pick up a free Grab & Geaux kit and turn an oyster shell into beautiful trinket dish, paper clip holder, catch all tray, jewelry dish and ring holder. These oyster shell jewelry and trinket dishes have Mod-Podge designs and metallic gold details.