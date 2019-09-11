The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Aug. 22-Sept. 5:
Amant, Paul: 40, 2150 73rd Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Armstrong, Shaniqua: 29, 4419 Richmond Drive, Ethel; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Beachem, Almaneisha: 21, 7440 Dan Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Bozeman, Heather: 35, 5920 Bentley Drive, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Collins, Michael: 29, 3645 Buchanan St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Collins, Michael: 29, 345 Buchanan St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Chenier, Coby: 27, 4573 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Demasiliere, Paul: 47, 402 Sinbad St., Baker; illegal possession of stolen firearms
Diaz, Maykel Pena: 35, 11843 Cooper Drive, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace
Hansford, Skylor: 26, 12537 Lamargie Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish and Harrison County (Mississippi) sheriff’s offices
Hills, Mykia: 20, 906 Buffet St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Holmes, Antoinette: 36, 4444 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Hopwood, Garrett: 25, 22741 Brittney Renee Drive; Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court
Hughes, Minnie: 30, 9965 Avenue G, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Johnson, Clarence: 29, 1111 Seville St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Jones, Quincy: 39, 2112 E. Azalea Ave., Baker; disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia
Lathan, Keno: 29, 4244 Provo St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Leblanc, Jamie: 47, 807 Paola St., Baker; terrorizing
Lee, Joshua: 35, 223 New Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Major, Sabrina: 35, 2909 Wilson St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Oneal, Jordyn: 25, 216 Leslie St., Denham Springs; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Profit, David: 30, 1801 73rd St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Robertson, Toya: 32, 8845 Cefalu Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Smith Jr., Daniel: 56, 4754 Avenue G, Zachary; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Smith, Darcel: 38, 1512 Windsor Ave., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Thompson, Tarleasia: 35, 3609 Buchanan St., Baker; fugitive warrant from Baton Rouge Police Department
Walker, Scott: 38, 5407 Rue Shaylynn, Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Williams, Joshua: 35, 1551 Wilson St., Baker; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Wilson, Brandon: 22, 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court
Winns, Latrice: 38, 2873 Calumet St., Baton Rouge; bench warrants from Baker City Court