BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center will hold an open house in its indoor and outdoor arenas, 6402 River Road, from 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Oct. 20.
The free event features a petting zoo, games, prizes, barn tours, hay rides, riding demonstrations and a chance to watch Farr Park students compete in both English and Western-style competitions. The open house will precede the LSU homecoming game against Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium.
For information, call Farr Park at (225) 769-7805 or email program coordinator Forrest Richards at forrest.richards@brec.org.