The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on April 10-16:
Dianisha Anderson: 31, 12254 LaMargie Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on bench warrants
Samantha Deamer: 40, 7525 Joor Road, Baton Rouge; flight from officer, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, disobey red light, failure to yield at stop sign, speeding, required method of turning at intersections, resisting an officer
Courtney Howells: 34, 5720 D’Juanna Drive, Baton Rouge; disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Ricky James: 33, 4708 Avenue Z, Zachary; simple battery
Richard Jiles: 45, 3511 Nelson St., Zachary; hit-and-run
Tre Morris: 27, 12441 E. Sheraton Ave., Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana, public intimidation, disturbing the peace
Tyiesha Ratcliff: 25, 5462 Rickover Drive, Baton Rouge; criminal trespassing, simple battery, disturbing the peace
Forothey Ray: 27, 841 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace by fistic encounter
Erin Reese: 25, 3426 Robert St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment
Jessica Webster: 38, 20837 Leviticus Drive, Zachary; simple battery
Dineshia Yates: 22, 6515 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on bench warrants