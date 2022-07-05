Every Thursday in June, residents from West Feliciana, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes met at the West Feliciana LSU AgCenter office in St. Francisville to participate in a four-week program led by Area Nutrition Agent Layne Langley. Their goal in Making Small Changes, Healthy Habits was to learn how to make simple, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity.
During session one, participants learned about habits as well as the value of small changes and manageable goals, a news release said. They were taught how to incorporate small changes and habits into daily routines. The participants became aware of physical activity recommendations and the importance of being physically active for health. After some physical activity, the group sampled two infused water recipes.
In session two, participants learned how to stock the pantry, refrigerator and freezer with healthy options. They discovered the traffic light method for categorizing and placing foods. The group practiced by identifying green-light, yellow-light and red-light foods when shopping and eating out. During the session, the participants divided into two groups. One group prepared homemade taco seasoning for each participant to take home and the other made chicken Waldorf salad.
For session three, the group met Langley at Audubon Market in St. Francisville for a grocery store tour. The group visited with Angela Neal in the produce department. She talked about organic versus regular produce and how the market sells local produce. During the tour, the group practiced reading food labels to identify healthy food choices. Another highlight was hearing from Gilbert Harleaux in the meat department. He showed the group healthier meat options and what to look for when purchasing meats.
The fourth session covered cooking and knife skills. They participants learned different cooking methods and when to use them. They also learned the different kinds of knives and which one to use for each task. They put into practice the knife skills they learned by cutting, chopping and dicing several vegetables. Before wrapping up the session, class participant Aldreamer Butler volunteered to make homemade ranch dip for the group to sample with their cut vegetables.
Throughout the series, the participants made physical activity and healthy eating goals and created action plans to meet their goals. Attendees also completed pre- and post-program surveys, and we able to share tips they have found helpful in making Small Changes, Healthy Habits.
For information about nutrition programs in West Feliciana and East Feliciana parishes, contact Langley at (225) 635-3614 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.