Children across the area sent an invading army to the Louisiana War Veterans Home’s Independence Day celebration. Most of them were dogs and bears in uniforms and didn’t leave until they planted their American flags and won a place in the hearts of the former servicemen and women.
The Patriotic Plushie invasion was spearheaded by Clinton volunteer Charlene Bolton to coincide with the annual party at the Veteran's Home that featured the Dancing YaYas and other groups who make holidays special for the elderly and ailing veterans.
“We went July 5 for their July the Fourth celebration and we took every stuffed animal and I sewed an American flag on each one,” Bolton said. “They absolutely loved that they have a patriotic bear or a dog, and it was special because it represented their flag.”
Bolton said when most gifts are given, the veterans are not as easily moved. They often leave items to “regift” to visitors and their grandchildren, but the patriotic plushies were different.
Bud Herpin, a resident of the Louisiana War Veterans Home, danced with the YaYas and was all smiles when he received a hat and patriotic teddy bearing the flag. The 140 hats were donated by Anheuser-Busch, but the stuffed animals were donated across neighboring communities and represent the giving hearts of countless children and families.
The drive has reached beyond the Veterans Home. Female residents of area nursing homes received donated dolls around July 4 during volunteer outreach visits.
The drive began prior to the summer. Bolton decorated cans to hold the donations and reached out to area businesses to host the cans and serve as a donation site. Nouveau Coiffure Hair Salon in Zachary and a Baker insurance agency jumped at the opportunity to join the effort.
Kristi Watson, an agent with Ozark Insurance Agency immediately sent a message to Bolton through Facebook and said, “Bring it!”
“We like to do community-involved events,” Watson explained. “We do a food drive at the end of the year, and we are always looking for something to do near the middle of the year.”
Watson has worked with fellow agent Felecia McGrew to coordinate the drive out of their company office. She took a flier to her children’s school and ran a stuffed animal drive at the school. The two have made Facebook posts and distributed fliers. Next, agency volunteers plan to reach out to their full customer base and will make efforts through the Rotary Club.
McGrew said the drive has mutual benefits. “It’s super relatable,” she said. “It makes the business extend its hand beyond the business walls and we are able to go into the community and reach out to the oldest members — the ones who founded the city — and it’s really important that we give back and reach them where they are.”
The drive to provide stuffed animals and dolls to area nursing home residents is ongoing. Gently-used stuffed animals, baby dolls, Raggedy Ann/Andy dolls, GI Joe dolls, etc. can be dropped off at Ozark Insurance Agency, at 3040 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker, or at Nouveau Coiffure Hair Salon, 2060 Church St., Suite D, Zachary.