Allison Cross, a physicians assistant, has joined the staff of Lane Gastroenterology, 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, Zachary.
Cross has more than six years of experience and will assist Dr. Krunal Patel in the diagnosis and treatment of digestive system disorders, including advanced assessments, treatment and care planning, and patient education, a news release said.
Allison earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in physician assistant studies from Our Lady of the Lake College.
“I love working at Lane because patients receive the best care here and it feels like the staff is one big family,” Cross said. “I’m looking forward to building relationships with patients and hoping I can help them feel better.”
She and her husband, Damian, live in Greenwell Springs with their two daughters: Anna-Katherine, 2, and Sarah-Frances, 10 months.