BAKER — The Baker School Board voted 3-2 Tuesday to waive its objection to a liquor license the Baker Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issued for a proposed RaceTrac gas station near Baker High School as well as any future licenses RaceTrac might apply for at the site, essentially reversing the decision it made at its March meeting.
Board members Shona Boxie, Sharlous Booker and Vanessa Parker voted in favor with members Elaine Davis and Joyce Burges casting dissenting votes.
In 2017, the School Board filed a lawsuit against the City of Baker for granting RaceTrac a license to sell alcohol at the site of the proposed gas station on the corner of Main Street and Groom Road. The property at 1182 Main St., next to the parking lot for the Baker High football stadium, is currently occupied by a dental office and a check cashing establishment.
The suit claims an ordinance the City Council passed in 2017 allowing the distance between a school or house of worship and an establishment seeking a liquor license to be measured door to door rather than property line to property line violated state law.
RaceTrac maintains that, measured door to door, the gas station would be more than 300 feet from the school.
The suit is pending, waiting for the school board to set a date for a motion.
In March, the board voted 3-2 against a proposed resolution written by RaceTrac attorney Tom Easterly that would have granted a waiver to RaceTrac to sell alcohol at the location as well as a promise not to object to any future liquor licenses that RaceTrac could apply for at that site. That resolution included a pledge from RaceTrac to donate $25,000 for lighting at Baker High.
Parker, Davis and Burges voted against the March resolution.
After the board’s vote in March, Easterly stated that RaceTrac would no longer pursue buying the property since its option to purchase it would be expired before the School Board’s next meeting.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Easterly said since the School Board had agreed to waive its objection to the liquor license, RaceTrac might be interested in the proposed gas station site again. He added, however, that RaceTrac no longer had an option to buy the property, meaning no agreement was currently in place with the owner.
On a separate vote, the board also agreed 3-2, with Parker, Booker and Boxie in favor and Burges and Davis against, to allow Boxie as the board president and Schools Superintendent Herman Brister to negotiate with RaceTrac regarding the settlement of the lawsuit.
Regarding the two separate decisions by the board, School Board attorney Winston DeCuir said after the meeting that he would have to meet with Boxie and Brister to work out what was actually decided and what the board’s next action would be.
The Rev. Jay Avance of First Baptist Church in Baker implored the School Board to vote their convictions and stated that the church’s position against the liquor license had not changed.
The church filed a lawsuit separate from the school board’s suit, claiming the proposed gas station would be less than 300 feet from First Baptist.
That suit is currently under appeal.
“My client is not going away,” First Baptist attorney Nicholas Rockforte told the board.