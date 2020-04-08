The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on March 26-April 1:
David Barrett: 20, homeless, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Carl Berry: 63, 5510 Lavey Lane, Baker; remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer
Shelby Burke: 25, 6145 Rolling Acres Drive, Baker; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Kejuan Collins: 23, 221 Dotson Ave., Baton Rouge; resisting an officer
Cedric Glasper: 30, 7138 Coronet Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jermaine Hubbard: 32, 2966 Farrington Drive, Baton Rouge; theft
Santana Lentz: 18, 9096 Redwood Lake Blvd., Zachary; domestic abuse
Noah Turner: 37, 14591 Franklin Road, Innis; distributing/manufacturing schedule one drug and resisting an officer
Alaina Yaun: 27, 38370 Greenwell Springs Road, Clinton; theft and trespassing