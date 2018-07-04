Reunion time for Zachary High Class of 1968
Registration is underway for the Zachary High School Class of 1968 50-year class reunion, set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Baton Rouge Gallery, at 1515 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge. Cost is $50 per person in advance and the deadline for registration is July 20.
For information, go to zacharyfriends.com or contact (225) 933-1187.
Don't forget about school
While school is out for the summer break, Zachary students have several important dates to remember. Visit the school system's Facebook page or your child's school page for specifics.
Among them, orientations will be by grade and start as early as July 30. School starts Aug. 9. Many schools have supply lists out. Check your child's school web or Facebook page.
Dates for high schoolers include:
June 27 and July 18: Textbooks and novels for summer reading assignments may be checked out in the school library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 30-31: Returning students in grades 10-12 can pick up schedules and IDs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Aug. 1: Orientation for ninth-graders and new students. Last names A-L are from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m., and M-Z are 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 2: Freshmen Only Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Things to Remember
- Deadline for the Restore Louisiana Task Force survey is July 20. Fill it out at restore.la.gov or (866) 735-2001. This must be filled out to be considered for funds to recover from the 2016 flooding.
Campaign announcements
The Zachary Advocate & Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for local elections. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. In addition, please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 2. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For more information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.