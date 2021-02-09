Alaina Leet didn’t seem intimidated by the size of the Lamar-Dixon Arena or all the COVID-19 precautions. She was prepared and masked, but if the seventh grade poultry showman got a little nervous, she only had to look over her shoulder for mom. Jessica Leet knows everything about Alaina, and, fortunately, a good bit about chickens.
The pandemic brought a lot of changes to the 2021 South Central District Livestock show, but for the “livestock families,” it was a familiar place full of the traditions that go back generations. Some families specialize in dairy cattle or market hogs while others do a little bit of several types of breeding and showing. Passing down the love and skill of showmanship comes as natural as learning to cook or drive.
Jessica Leet said her grandfather bred rabbits, chickens and dogs. She didn’t show any animals, but she was always around rabbits and chickens growing up. With a name like Laramey Leet, Alaina’s dad is a shoo-in for farm life. “I would say a good ol' country boy,” Jessica Leet said of her husband. “His mom claims to be the first woman to ride in the Angola rodeo. His Nana (mom’s mom), Sandy Landtrip, and mom, Stacey LeBlanc, both showed horses and dogs growing up.”
“Alaina always enjoyed their stories of shows and looking through pictures,” Jessica Leet said. “She wanted to start off with a small animal, make sure she liked it, and now she’s thinking about expanding her repertoire.”
Poultry showman must know how to handle the birds, but also be well-versed in care and anatomy. The competition included the Premier Exhibitor Exam and hands-on judging activities. At the end of the day, Alaina, the oldest of four, found the extra benefit of quality time to be something to crow about.
“I asked her what the best part of 4-H and showing was and she said spending one-on-one time with me,” Jessica Leet said. “Talk about melted my momma heart.”
Having one parent present instead of an entourage of siblings and relatives was a new rule put in place this year because of COVID-19. Other rules included strict use of masks while under the barn and the events were not open to the public.
The judging and parish agent crews were limited and ag teachers and sponsors from the schools were not able to attend to avoid overcrowding. The Knight family seemed to have an entourage but were still in the limits of the event rules. Brothers Adam and Kyle Knight come from an agriculture-livestock family and both accompanied their daughters.
Adam Knight’s daughter, Georgia, is a student at Zachary’s Northwestern Middle and his brother Kyle Knight has two daughters, Julia and Emma, who show animals with East Feliciana competitors. The Knight brothers were excited to have cousins Emma and Georgia competing in the arena in the same event.
Sisters Alex and Valerie Patin were allowed one parent each so both parents were on hand to cheer on the West Feliciana competitors as they showed in the goat divisions. Alex showed in Pigmy Goat Class 308 and Valerie showed a Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goat.
The 2021 LSU AgCenter State Livestock Show will take place February 12-20 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.