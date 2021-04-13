culture goddess ribbon cutting.jpg

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held March 30 for The Culture Goddess Hair and Beauty at 4544 W Central Ave., Zachary. In attendance are the owners children, Jaliah and Emersyn Jack; Thomas Scott, chamber board member; Terri Johnson, chamber board member; Mary Prater; owner Jameyelle Jack; John Leblanc, Zachary councilman; and Brent Fuselier, chamber board member.

 Provided Photo

