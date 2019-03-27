The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for Feb. 28-March 14:
Anderson, Jaylon: 25, 4324 Rue De Valeur, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Bell, Colt: 35, 7207 Comite Drive, Baker, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Doe, John: address unavailable, resisting an officer.
Elliot, Jeremiah: 31, 5209 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Hearn, LaDonna: 41, 2121 N. Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Holliday, Keoshia: 24, 3551 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
King, Montrella: 23, 1520 79th Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property.
King, Reco: 34, 6113 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Lathers, Thomas: 25, 1120 Sherron St., Baker, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, possession with intent distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
Lindsey, Tiffany: 29, 12254 LaMargie St., Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Newell, Iquesha: 26, 1520 79th Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Newton, Jamar: 29, 2829 Everett St., Jackson, fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Pikes, Kendall: 31, 12247 Plymouth Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Porche, Paul: 33, 8654 Pete St., Livonia, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Quiet, Austin: 24, 1520 79th Ave., Baton Rouge, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Soileau, Shunda: 42, 13056 Plank Road, Baker, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Straughter, Damien: 20, 6514 Ouida Irondale Road, Weyanoke, bench warrants for Baker City Court.
Tiffany Caples, 33, 1120 Sherron Ave., Apt. 15, Baker, booked in for bench warrants for Baker City Court
Wright, Derrick: 39, 3815 Eaton St., Apt. 70, Baton Rouge, bench warrants for Baker City Court.