The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by the Baker Police Department for March 5-12:
Beachem, Almaneisha: 21, 7440 Dan Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Bychurch, Ashleigh: 28, 5157 La. 19, Lot 4, Zachary, possession of marijuana, fugitive warrant from Zachary Police Department.
Epps, Caleb: 20, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Franklin, Christopher: 33, 4809 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Hayes, Ashley: 32, 7952 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Keller, Darrell: 37, 3484 Cedar Crest Ave., Apt. 1323, Baton Rouge, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Knighten, Jonathan: 60, 2344 Chamberlain Ave., Baker, fugitive from East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Neff, Alantra: 22, 4980 Lower Zachary Road, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Saucier, Dalton: 20, 7535 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Webb, Eric: 50, 1951 Nebraska Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery, bench warrants from Baker City Court.
Willis, Romel: 29, 750 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.