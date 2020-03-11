The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Feb. 27-March 4:
Billeaudeau, Christina: 42, 1270 Hermitage Drive, Jackson, theft.
Brown, Jesse: 20, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Dunn, Damarius: 26, 12878 Robins Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, improper display of license plate.
Dunn, Keyasia: 20, 1632 Robinson St., Baker, theft.
Hardin, Daranisha: 19, 3836 Addis Lane, Addis, theft.
Hyatt, Clinton: 29, 25144 Bickham Drive, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Jannise, Roman: 47, 10444 Blackwater Road, Central, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Landry, Joseph: 38, 5157 La. 19, Zachary, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
McCrary, Weldon: 41, 5614 S. Sherwood, Baton Rouge, tracking device prohibited.
Melton, Shamyra: 20, 8301 Magnolia, Baker, theft.
Ruffin, Stanley: 55, 3448 Roosevelt St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated, no license plate light, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Sanders, Cameron: 19, 4521 42nd St., Zachary, criminal damage to property/simple, theft.
Sanders, Trent: 29, 4521 42nd St., Zachary, criminal damage to property/simple.
Shaffett, Harold: 44, 186 Fountainbleau Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court on outstanding bench warrants.
Sumrall, Jesse: 18, 6401 Main St., Zachary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tate, Keshaun: 21, 8047 La. 955 E., Ethel, possession of marijuana, no seatbelt.