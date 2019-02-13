Childhood information fair
The Zachary Early Childhood Network in holding an Information Fair from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Zachary High gym. Organizations that work with ages birth to 4 years old will be on hand, including Zachary Early Learning Center, Bright Beginning Child Development Center, Just Like Home Childcare Center Three, Universal Children's Learning Academy, EarlySteps Program — Louisiana Department of Health, Rising Starz Early Learning Center, Kidz Karousel-Zachary and St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School.
Concert season starts
Concerts at the Pointe for 2019 start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Pointe at Americana, 1250 Meeting St. The Michael Foster Project will perform jazz and R&B. Tickets will be sold at the door and cost $15 for Regional Arts Council of Zachary members and $20 for nonmembers. Cash, check and credit cards can be accepted.
Pageant date set
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook that the Miss Zachary Pageant will be June 22. Forms will be available online soon or at the chamber office.
Wellness events
Walking and questions: Join podiatrist Dr. Kyle Lindow for “Walk with a Doc,” a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. Walk at your own pace but take the opportunity to question Lindow. Lace on a pair of comfortable shoes and come walk at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Regional Veterans Park, on the fitness trail on Lane Regional Medical Center’s campus. Email questions to walkwithadocBR@gmail.com.
Cancer screening: Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are offering free prostate, skin and colorectal cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary. Appointments are not required. For information, call (225) 658-4587.
Wine and wellness: Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lane Cardiovascular Center are offering a free Wine and Wellness Event featuring electrocardiogram screenings Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the CIS clinic, 6550 Main St., Suite 1000, Zachary. EKG screenings, blood pressure checks and on-site consultations with a CIS provider, as well as refreshments and wine will be available. Registration is required. Register online at ciszacharyww2019.eventbrite.com or call (985) 873-5058.
Renew occupational licenses
Business owners in Zachary must renew occupational licenses before March 1. To renew, business owners are asked to contact the Planning and Zoning Office at (225) 654-1935 or visit City Hall Annex, 4650 Main St., for a renewal form, which is precoded for their particular business. The license renewal is based upon the business activity (gross receipts) for the previous year. Checks, cash or money orders will be accepted and made payable to the City of Zachary.
Donate for the Lions garage sale
Zachary Lions Club is holding its Spring Garage Sale to benefit its organization’s charitable community projects March 8-9. Club members are asking for donations of used items such as good household items, good used children’s clothes, children’s toys, furniture or other items. To donate items, contact (225) 937-4454, (225) 654-6494 or (225) 654-6325 before the end of February.
Spring baseball registration open
Registration is open for Zachary Youth Park’s spring baseball. Register in person at the youth park between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday or online at https://securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/. Age groups are 4- to 5-year-old for T-ball, 6-year-old coaches pitch, 7- to 8-year-old coaches pitch, 9- to 10-year-old baseball and 11- to 12-year-old baseball. Registration is $70 and runs through Feb. 19.
Tax help at the library
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free assistance at several branches, including the Baker Branch and the Greenwell Springs Branch. Call 211 to find other locations and schedule an appointment.
At the Baker Branch, 3501 Groom Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (to April 11 except March 21); from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 16, 23, 30; and April 13); and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays (Feb. 17, 24 and March 3, 17, 24, 31).
At the Greenwell Springs Branch, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, help will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 14, 21, 28; March 21, 28; and April 4, 11); and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays (Feb. 16; March 2, 9, 16; April 6, 13).
Color Run
ZEPTO has planned a Color Run for March 23 at the Zachary Police Department. For questions, contact zacharyelementarypto@gmail.com. Visit secure.getactivefundraising.com to register.