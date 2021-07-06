Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Tim Hooper and the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation announce the following highly distinguished individuals as 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.
- Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, former governor, and Raymond Blanco and members of their family, Lafayette Parish
- Reginald Royce Brown Sr., retired constable, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Jim Craft, executive director, Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, Lafayette Parish
- J. Austin Daniel, retired sheriff, West Feliciana Parish
- Clarence R. Fields, mayor, Pineville, Rapides Parish
- Charles B. Jones, retired colonel, U.S. Army, Avoyelles Parish
- Johnnie Anderson Jones Sr., civil rights attorney, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Robert H. Morrison III, Retired Judge, 21st Judicial District, Livingston Parish
- Jay Russell, Sheriff, Ouachita Parish
The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum is home to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame and invites all interested to attend the tribute and appreciation events honoring the above “heroes in justice” on Aug. 6.
For tickets and information, contact the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at (225) 655-2592, or by emailing Rolanda Robinson at rolandarobinson@angolamuseum.org